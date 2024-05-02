Deepika Padukone receives flowers from 'Singham 3' team

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 1:40 AM

Actor Deepika Padukone's Instagram feed is filled with pictures that encapsulate her abundant love for flowers. Her recent post also has a "flowery" touch.

On Wednesday, Deepika shared a beautiful glimpse of a surprise she received from the team of 'Singham 3'.

In the post, she dropped a close-up picture of a vibrant bouquet comprising colorful pink, red, and white flowers.

In it, was a note that mentioned, "To our hero, Lady Singham".

A few days ago, director Rohit Shetty shared Deepika's look from the 'Singham Again'.

Decked up in a cop uniform, Deepika was seen striking Ajay Devgn's iconic Singham pose.

Rohit wrote, "MY HERO... REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI (In reel and in real) LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone."

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Singham Again is the third installment of the hit franchise and the film is all set to be released in theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

Ajay-starrer Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj, followed by Singham Returns in 2014.

Deepika also has 'Kalki 2898 AD' in her kitty. The film will be released on June 27.

The sci-fi flick is directed by Nag Ashwin.

On April 21, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are also a part of the 'Kalki' world.

