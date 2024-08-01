Deepika Padukone lauds Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze in Paris Olympics

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone poses for photographs during a promotional event for her upcoming Indian Hindi-language action film ‘Fighter’ in Mumbai on January 23, 2024. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 1:28 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 1:30 PM

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone lauded shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for clinching the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Padukone dropped a picture of the winners.

Bhaker was seen proudly displaying her medal, while Singh waved enthusiastically.

Anil Kapoor also congratulated the duo on Instagram Stories, writing, "@bhakermanu @sarabjotsingh30 Another win for India!! Congratulations!!" Similarly, Bhumi Pednekar joined in the celebration, cheering them on with a "Chak De!"

Earlier on Tuesday, Kapoor shared a picture of the duo, captioning it, "Taking the term 'eyes on the prize' to whole new level and we are loving it...Here's hoping we get to see many more medals to follow @bhakermanu@sarabjotsingh30."

Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event. Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match.

Padukone, she is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh. The two announced their pregnancy in February this year.

On the work front, the mom-to-be is basking in the success of Kalki 2898 AD.