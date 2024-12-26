'Deadpool' director Tim Miller on how much he made for two years of work

Director Tim Miller shared how much he made as the director of 2016's Deadpool, his feature film directorial debut.

He shared that it wasn't "profitable" to make such a superhero film starring Ryan Reynolds, although the film performed really well at the box office, reported Deadline.

"You guys might not know, but it's not really a profitable thing to be a first-time director in Hollywood, and I'll tell you exactly," said Miller. "I got $225,000 (Dh826,418) to direct Deadpool. I know it sounds like a lot of money, but for two years of work, that's not a tonne of money."

He added, "Not that I'm not grateful, I'm grateful, that's the way it is because you're supposed to when you're a first-time director. My agent said, 'Dude, you make more on an episode of The Walking Dead," according to Deadline.