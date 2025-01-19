Critics Choice Awards postponed again due to LA fires

Director James Mangold at last year's Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Reuters

The Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 14 in Santa Monica, has been rescheduled once again due to the ongoing wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, said the Hollywood Reporter.

After two prior postponements, the event will now take place on February 7, at the Barker Hangar, confirmed the publication.

Barker Hangar is situated near the Pacific Palisades, an area that has seen thousands of evacuations and significant property damage.

The awards ceremony was initially set to air live on E!, but was postponed to January 26 before the fires prompted another delay.

The new date was announced by the Critics Choice Association (CCA), which expressed its concern for those affected by the fires.

Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics Choice Association, issued a statement last week addressing the devastation, "This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected."

Chelsea Handler will host the Critics Choice Awards for the third consecutive year. The ceremony will recognise the top nominees for the year, with TV shows like Wicked, Conclave, and Shogun among the frontrunners.

The postponement of the Critics Choice Awards adds to a growing list of Hollywood events impacted by the wildfires.

The Oscars nominations announcement has been delayed twice, now scheduled for January 23, and several premieres and parties have been cancelled or rescheduled, including events for Wolf Man, Unstoppable, and Better Man.