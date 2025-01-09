Critics Choice Awards gala postponed due to LA fires: organisers

It was supposed to take place on Sunday
Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin
The annual Critics Choice Awards gala, originally set for this weekend, has been postponed due to the wildfires tearing through Los Angeles, organisers said on Wednesday.
The televised Hollywood ceremony, which honours the year's best in film and television and is attended by dozens of A-list stars, will not take place on Sunday and will be rescheduled shortly, said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin.
