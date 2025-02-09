Critics Choice Awards 2025: Chelsea Handler addresses Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud

Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards, in Santa Monica, California, US, February 7, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards was hosted by Chelsea Handler on February 7.

This marked Handler's third time as the Critics Choice Awards host, and she didn't hold back in her monologue.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Handler poked fun at several celebrities, including Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, Colin Farrell, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Nicole Kidman. She also mentioned the ongoing legal battle between Baldoni and Lively.

"I want to acknowledge that we've been through a lot lately, not just here in Los Angeles, but our entire country, waking up every day not knowing what news we are going to hear that will disappoint or horrify us," Handler said.

"So, it is important in times like these to have a distraction, and that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Thank you for providing us with that distraction. I'm grateful. I think we're all grateful," she added.

"And I think we're good! I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you're on, we can all agree to accept that there's probably not going to be a sequel. It ends with us, guys," she further said.