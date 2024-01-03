Craving breakfast? Try these spots in the UAE for your first meal of the day

Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 6:58 PM

Arabian Tea House Cafe

Immerse yourself in the cultural charm of Old Dubai by visiting Arabian Tea House Café, a cool tea house located in the historic Al Fahidi district in Bur Dubai. The spacious courtyard offers ample seating, attracting art enthusiasts, locals, and tourists alike. Despite being renowned for its extensive tea selection with over 100 varieties, the tea house also boasts a substantial breakfast menu. Head to Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood in Bur Dubai to enjoy the cultural ambiance and diverse offerings of Arabian Tea House Café.

Bebek Restaurant

Indulge in a delectable Turkish breakfast at Bebek Restaurant, situated in the heart of Jumeirah 3. This family-friendly eatery presents a delightful spread served on a wooden tray. The breakfast includes sucuk with halloumi, padron pepper with red sauce, tahini mix with molasses, olives, a cheese platter featuring four varieties, and the renowned 'otlu peynir' cheese. The highlight of the meal is the menemen, a popular Turkish dish. Conclude your breakfast experience with honey and cream, complemented by a cup of traditional Turkish tea.

BohoX

BohoX, a homegrown café, is a diverse dining spot founded by the team behind The Trove in Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue. Perfect for those craving variety, the two-storey venue boasts a bohemian ambiance with wooden interiors, a bright and airy atmosphere, lush greenery, earthy colours, and spacious indoor and outdoor seating areas. Enjoy al fresco dining on the terrace with a view of the Dubai Red Trolley. The a la carte menu offers freshly-made salads and tasty sandwiches, catering to plant-based and health-conscious diners with a range of sustainable options, including detox juices. Find this café on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

Bounty Beets

Kickstart your weekends with a fabulous all-you-can-eat breakfast at Bounty Beets. While the venue serves breakfast daily, weekends offer a special treat. For Dh129, indulge in unlimited breakfast dishes in the totally Instagrammable setting. The deal includes juices, tea, and coffee. Feast on a diverse menu featuring avo toast, breakfast pizza, scrambled eggs, frittata, and more. Head to Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, to savour this delightful breakfast experience and elevate your weekend mornings.

Cafe Gray

Explore Café Gray, a fresh dining concept by Campbell Gray Hotels situated in Dubai Hills Mall. This all-day brasserie pays homage to the best of British cuisine and culture, evident in its interiors inspired by London Underground tunnels. You'll find a genuine red telephone box that once graced the streets of England's capital. Open daily from 10 am, the restaurant offers a breakfast menu showcasing traditional British favourites alongside international dishes. Enjoy a diverse selection of drinks and desserts at this unique culinary destination, located next to the VIP valet car park in Dubai Hills Mall.

Cove Beach

Kick off your day with a delightful poolside experience at CoveBeach, available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. From 10am to noon, enjoy the Breakfast and Sunbed package for just Dh100 per person. This amount is fully redeemable on all items from the breakfast menu. Revel in access to a lounge at one of three pools or by the beachside with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf. After breakfast, bask in the sun for the rest of the day. Choose between indoor dining at Two.0 restaurant or savour your breakfast poolside on a comfy lounger. Head to Bluewaters Island for this fantastic experience.

East West Courtyard

Discover the hidden gem of East West, a charming coffee shop nestled in the heart of Dubai's modern cultural district, The Courtyard in Al Quoz. Seek out the easy-to-miss doors on the right side of the courtyard and ascend to this delightful haven. Open daily from 9am to 8pm, East West offers a menu showcasing fantastic breakfasts, including Turkish eggs, breakfast sandwiches, and delightful pastries. Don't miss the opportunity to savour excellent coffee in this cosy and inviting space.

Josette

Indulge in a Parisian-inspired breakfast at Josette, a chic restaurant that offers petit-déjeuner every day of the week. Located in ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Josette's breakfast menu features French flavours with unique offerings. Dive into a king crab leg omelette with Hollandaise sauce or enjoy poached eggs with smoked salmon and Oscietra caviar. Sweet breakfast options include delights from the viennoiserie selection, vegan overnight chia, pain perdu, or table-side flambé crêpes. Enhance your meal with fresh juices, healthy booster shots, or Josette's signature hot chocolate. Breakfast is served daily from 9am to 11.30am.

