Country music superstar Carrie Underwood to perform at Trump's inauguration

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood will perform America the Beautiful at US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, according to a copy of the programme shared by a spokesperson of the presidential inaugural committee.

"I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," said Underwood who has mostly stayed out of politics during her career.

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

The Grammy-winning superstar won singing competition show American Idol in 2005.

Trump, the Republican former president, defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 US election.

Artists like Beyonce and Celine Dion asked Trump to stop using their songs in the lead up to the 2024 election. Neil Young and Guns N' Roses are among the performers who had asked him to stop using their music ahead of and after the 2016 election.