Conor Leslie all set to lead horror thriller 'Archangel'

Bryan Edward Hill to direct the film

Conor Leslie. (Photo by Reuters)
Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 9:16 AM

Actor Conor Leslie, famed for potraying Donna Troy in the DC show Titans is set to lead the horror thriller Archangel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She is reuniting with the show's screenwriter Bryan Edward Hill.


Hill is making his directorial debut with the movie. It will be unveiled at next week's San Diego Comic-Con, with Hill and Leslie in attendance.

Spooky Pictures and Image Nation Abu Dhabi are behind the film, which suggests the rise of a new horror superpower. Their two previous films were Watcher, a thriller directed by Chloe Okuno and starring Maika Monroe, and the microbudget horror smash Late Night with the Devil, which became IFC Films' highest-grossing opening weekend ever and grossed over $10 million (Dh36 million).


Archangel is about a privately funded organisation that is involved in the research of finding out the possibility of life after death. It is targeted by an old force that wishes to prevent humanity from comprehending the real nature of the supernatural.

The film features Greg Hovanessian, Alyshia Ochse, Azure Parsons and Trevor Riley.

