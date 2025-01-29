Connor Swindells joins cast of 'The Entertainment System Is Down'

Connor Swindells. Photo: Reuters

Barbie and Sex Education actor Connor Swindells has joined the cast of The Entertainment System Is Down.

The project has an ensemble cast that includes Keanu Reeves, Nicholas Braun, Samantha Morton, Kirsten Dunst, and Tobias Menzies, said The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is directed by Ruben Ostlund. Alongside Swindells, new additions to the film's cast include Daniel Webber from The Punisher, Wayne Blair, Dan Wyllie, and Lindsay Duncan from the film Birdman.

The feature is set on a long-haul flight between England and Australia. When the entertainment system fails, passengers are forced to face the horror of being bored and conflicts — personal and political — bubble to the surface according to Variety.

The shooting of the film has started in Budapest. According to Variety, the film is set to be shot over 70 days. The producers have bought a retired Boeing 747 for the project.