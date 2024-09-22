Confirmed: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' is getting another season

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 12:22 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 12:23 PM

Netflix has officially announced the commencement of production for Season 2 of its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Alongside this news, the streaming giant revealed that Miya Cech will portray the beloved character Toph, an earthbender who joins the journey of the young Avatar.

The announcement came via a teaser video released by Netflix, which, while keeping Cech's face hidden, hints at her character's impressive earth-bending abilities.

Cech's previous credits include a notable role in the Emmy-winning series Beef and a part in Adam Sandler's You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

The live-action adaptation, which premiered in February, was renewed for two additional seasons shortly after its release.

The series follows Aang (Gordon Cormier), the last Airbender and young Avatar, as he strives to master the four elements--Water, Earth, Fire, and Air--to restore balance in a world plagued by the Fire Nation's threat.

Kiawentiio portrays Katara, Aang's friend, while Ian Ousley plays her brother Sokka, according to The Hollywood Reporter.