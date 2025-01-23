Colleen Hoover deactivates Instagram following Lively, Baldoni's legal battle

Best-selling author Colleen Hoover has decided to step back from social media, with her Instagram account becoming inactive on January 22, 2025.

This move comes in the wake of the escalating legal dispute between It Ends with Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the latter of whom also directed the film.

Hoover, whose 2016 novel It Ends with Us was adapted into the film starring Lively and Baldoni, had previously been active on Instagram, offering support to Lively after she filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni.

It Ends With Us explores the troubled relationship between Lively's character, Lily Bloom, and Baldoni's character, Ryle Kincaid, which was released in August 2024.

The controversy surfaced a few months later when Lively filed a complaint on December 20, 2024, accusing Baldoni of misconduct during the film's production.

The complaint alleged that Lively, with the help of her husband Ryan Reynolds, had met with Baldoni and other producers before production resumed after the Hollywood strikes.

However, according to Lively, Baldoni later retaliated by hiring crisis publicists to begin a smear campaign against her.

Following Lively's filing, Hoover took to her Instagram to show her support, sharing a heartfelt message about Lively's character and their friendship.

She wrote, "@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Baldoni has vehemently denied the allegations and filed a USD 250 million lawsuit against The New York Times on December 31, 2024, accusing the publication of libel, false light invasion of privacy, and fraud, according to People magazine.

In early January, Lively's legal team affirmed that her "serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation" were supported by solid evidence.