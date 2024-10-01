Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in the 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 7:14 PM

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy has reprised his iconic Tommy Shelby in the film Peaky Blinders, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Peaky Blinders is a Birmingham gangster drama created by Steven Knight. A feature-length film, directed by Tom Harper, set a few years after the end of the series is officially in production, the streaming giant announced on Monday.

The film follows a six-season series with Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory, Tom Hardy, and Joe Cole leading the cast. So far confirmed for the movie are Saltburn's Barry Keoghan and Dune's Rebecca Ferguson.

"By order of the Peaky Blinders," as per the announcement, "Tommy Shelby is back. Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film."

Murphy said in a statement, "This is one for the fans."

The show culminated with season six in 2022, shortly before the Irishman went on to star in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, nabbing him an Academy Award.