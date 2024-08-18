Chris Renaud talks about a live-action Minions movie

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM

Despicable Me director Chris Renaud talked about his plans for a live-action Minions movie and he said that he is not thinking along those lines, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked in a recent interview if he ever wanted to make a live-action Minions movie, he replied, "God, I hope not. That's my answer."

He added, "I mean if there were conversations like that, I haven't been privy to them. But for me, what defines the world is that it is animated and it allows us to get away with what we get away with. Like locking a minion in the vending machine, or you know, blowing up Gru (Steve Carell) when he attacks Vector (Jason Segel). These are really cartoon ideas, like what would have been in a Bugs Bunny cartoon."

He continued, "I think it just becomes something completely different if you do a live-action version. For me personally, not very appealing. But again, who knows what can happen, but that's my personal feeling about it."

Renaud directed the first two Despicable Me films in 2010 and 2013, and then returned to direct the fourth instalment. He worked as a producer on both 2015's Minions and 2022's Minions: The Rise of Gru. The current edition, released in July, marked a significant milestone for the franchise, surpassing $5 billion (Dh18 million) in global ticket sales.

Last month, Illumination and Universal also announced plans for Minions 3, which is set to hit theatres on June 30, 2027. It will be directed by Pierre Coffin.