'Chicago' comes to the UAE

26-year-old Sarah Rocio Provenzani delivers a special message of hope and love with her songs
Ready for some razzle dazzle? Because razzle dazzle is coming your way. Between September 12 and 22, Roxy Hart and Velma Kelly will take over the Etihad Arena as they enact Chicago, a musical extravaganza that’s sure to have you humming along.
The musical, now in its 27th year, is coming to the UAE with its tale of passion, murder, greed, betrayal, and redemption. In it, two death row inmates, Roxy and Velma, develop a rivalry while competing for publicity, celebrity, and a lawyer's attention.
The story of the show has been adapted from a play of the same name by Maurine Dallas Watkins, a Chicago-based reporter who based the play on the actual crimes she reported.
Chicago was also made into a movie in 2002, and starred Renée Zellweger as Roxie Hart; Catherine Zeta-Jones as Velma Kelly; and Richard Gere as the lawyer with all the answers.
Tickets to see the show in Abu Dhabi over the week start at Dh185 and at the weekend at Dh200. Book your seat at etihadarena.ae.
