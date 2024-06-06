Taylor Swift comes out in support of Lady Gaga against 'invasive' pregnancy rumours

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 1:16 PM

Taylor Swift has come out in support of fellow musician Lady Gaga after the latter posted a TikTok video refuting pregnancy rumours.

According to Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, Swift addressed the rumours, saying, "Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body. Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, on Monday, Gaga took to TikTok to shut down the rumours while making a cheeky reference to Swift's song Down Bad off her newly-released album, The Tortured Poets Department.

She posted the 10-second video with the "I am the aesthetic" audio, which says, "I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

Over the clip, Gaga wrote, "not pregnant - just down bad cryin at the gym," referencing Swift's song Down Bad.