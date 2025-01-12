Celebrate Chinese New Year in the UAE

Shang Palace

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Shangri-La Dubai's Shang Palace with a special Cantonese dining experience for The Year of the Snake. From January 28 to February 3, guests can enjoy an authentic yet modernized set menu featuring dim sum platters, Wok-baked Lamb Chop, Dried Scallop Egg Fried Rice, and sweet treats like Taro & Gorgon Fruit in Coconut Soup. Priced at Dh388 per person (minimum two guests), the festivities offer a blend of traditional flavours and contemporary flair, honouring the wisdom and transformation symbolised by the Year of the Snake.

Ladurée

Ladurée is celebrating Chinese New Year with a limited-edition red and gold gift box inspired by traditional Chinese landscapes, symbolizing joy and prosperity. The box contains 12 iconic macarons, blending French craftsmanship with Chinese cultural elements. Available from January 15 for Dh210 at Ladurée locations in the UAE, including Dubai Mall and Yas Mall, this keepsake box is perfect for gifting, family gatherings, or personal indulgence, marking the Year of the Snake with elegance and festivity.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Head to InterContinental Dubai Festival City to celebrate Chinese New Year with an extravagant buffet at its Anise restaurant from January 28 to February 2. Guests can enjoy signature dishes like Crispy Peking Duck, handcrafted dim sum, mooncakes, and live cooking stations for an interactive dining experience. Pricing starts at Dh199 per person, with optional beverage packages and discounts for children. Set in a vibrant, festive ambiance, it’s an ideal spot to gather with loved ones and welcome the Year of the Snake in style. Reservations at: dubaifestivalcityhotels.com.

Creek Kitchen, Marriott Marquis Dubai

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Creek Kitchen, Marriott Marquis Dubai, from January 19 to 29, with a festive buffet priced at Dh185 per person. Enjoy a culinary journey featuring bold Chinese flavours, including Mongolian Stir Fry, Hot Pot, Satay Station, Tempura, miso-glazed roast chicken, and Chinese spiced duck. The celebration includes traditional entertainment on the first and last days, adding to the festive cheer. Perfect for family and friends, this warm and welcoming feast is available from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Book via WhatsApp at 054 247 7565.

Tang Town

Tang Town at Dubai Mall Fountain Views is inviting guests to celebrate Chinese New Year from January 28 to February 12 with luxurious set menus featuring symbolic dishes like Roasted Peking Duck with Caviar, Braised Abalone, and Steamed Grouper, representing prosperity and abundance. Menus range from Dh1,988 for four guests to Dh20,888 for 16, with private dining rooms available for an exclusive experience. Advance bookings are highly recommended for this elegant celebration. Demon Duck Celebrate Chinese New Year at Demon Duck, Banyan Tree Dubai, from January 27 to February 2 with a curated tasting menu by Chef Alvin Leung, featuring modern twists on traditional Chinese dishes like slow-roasted Demon Duck, dim sum, and Long Life Noodles. Priced at Dh620 per person with soft beverages or Dh820 with house beverages, the experience includes festive Lion Dancer performances on January 28 and 29. Groups of five or more can enjoy a 25 per cent discount, making it an ideal setting for gatherings. Advance reservations are highly recommended.