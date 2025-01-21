Carrie Underwood sings a cappella after technical glitch at Trump's inauguration

The country singer encouraged the crowd to join in
Country music star Carrie Underwood delivered a stunning performance as she sang America the Beautiful during Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Monday, according to Deadline.
When the background music stopped due to a technical issue, the 41-year-old singer handled the moment gracefully. There was about a two-minute pause after Underwood was introduced.
Underwood continued her performance a cappella, accompanied by the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy. Encouraging the crowd to join in, the music star was heard saying, "You know the words--help me out here."
For the inauguration event, the music star chose to wear a sleeveless white gown and diamond earrings. Underwood sang in front of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their families.
The inauguration also featured performances by Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.
