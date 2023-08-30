Can happily retire after getting a chance to work with SRK: Vaani Kapoor

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 2:17 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 4:50 PM

Vaani Kapoor ringed in her birthday on August 23 in Dubai by doing exactly what she loves — playing arcade games. Although Vaani was in the city for a work event, she was accompanied by her friends who celebrated with the Bollywood actor. Indulging in a lovely meal at Sushi Samba, one of Dubai's extravagant dining destinations at Palm Jumeirah, was part of Vaani's birthday celebrations.

She loves Asian food, and can have sushi almost every day, but Vaani's comfort food is the same as what every south-east Asian person craves when they are away from home — a plate of dal chawal (rice and lentils).

"No matter where I am, I want to come back. And after a few days, I do miss having an Indian meal," she said when we caught up with the actor for a chat in her living room, a day after she turned 35.

The last time we interacted with the Befikre actor was during a group Zoom interview for Shamshera. Only this time, she was more herself and spoke eloquently. And, she had evidently carried that birthday glow. But unfortunately, with restrictions from the interview organisers, none of it was captured on camera.

Vaani loves Dubai, as do all other Bollywood stars. "It is so beautifully and thoughtfully designed and put together," she said. "It is so international, you have people from all walks of life coming here. If I have to sum it up in a word, it is luxury."

Leading a fit and healthy life

All of us need breaks from our busy work schedules. And actors are no exceptions. Vaani loves to work out; for her, it is not a "de-stressor," but more of a job-demand at times. However, she does believe that exercising is needed for both physical and mental health. "You're emotionally and mentally more balanced when you're working out," she said, adding that there's a whole "science" behind it.

It is quite easy for someone like Vaani to be lazy and slouch on the couch all day long, but the actor makes the hard choice here: to work out, and that gives her a lot of clarity, and charges and pumps her up. It also keeps her more alert, assertive, and most importantly, disciplined. "When you're active, there's so much you can do in a day," she said. I love starting my days with workouts because I feel it keeps me active and alert. There's a lot more I can achieve in a day when I feel like I have worked out. It makes me feel good about myself."

Vaani is clear about leading an active and healthy lifestyle because she has seen her parents, sadly, not in the best health. "Every doctor who I've visited for them, has said that exercise is so necessary,'" she said. "So exercising really takes care of you; your body functions better and you can evade so many ailments."

Bingeing films and TV shows

When asked about what she likes doing in her free-time, the actor said she loves watching films. She can binge-watch "seasons and seasons," all at once, Vaani said.

So what's currently on her watch list, we asked. "Guns & Gulaabs," she answered immediately. The new Netflix offering stars Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles.

Vaani is yet to catch up on her Befikre co-actor Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. "I have to watch it," she said. "I have only heard amazing reviews for the films and it has my favourites (Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt star in the Karan Johar directorial). He (Ranveer) is just so talented and hard working. Alia (Bhatt) is also such a brilliant actor. I am eager to watch it because I know that these three have come together and it is a special happy family film.

Vaani also jumped on the 'Barbenheimer' bandwagon, and to all Barbie fans' dismay, Vaani stands with Cillian Murphy-led Oppenheimer, saying the Christopher Nolan directorial is one of her favourite films from this year.

Dream co-star

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor says she can happily retire from the industry after she gets the chance to star next to Shah Rukh Khan in a film. "He is an absolute favourite of mine," she said.

Like us, Vaani is also excited for the upcoming SRK-starrer Jawan. "For me, Shah Rukh Khan is Hindi cinema," she said. "I have always loved watching his films, and irrespective of what genre he touches, he makes them gold like. So I am an ardent fan of his."

Previously, Vaani has worked with Ranveer in Befikre (2016), Hrithik Roshan in War (2019), Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) and Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera (2022).

And she would love to work with these stars again, especially Hrithik who Vaani is very fond of. "He has been so amazing as a co-actor and I have immense respect for him," she said. "There's a lot that I admire about him, his craft and talent, and there is so much you get to learn. It motivates you when you're working and looking up to people who are so diligent when it comes to their job."

On her choice of roles

Vaani loves all kinds of roles. She loves stories, and stories with characters who have something to say. Be it any genre, "the story needs to be gripping," she said. "It has to have a meaning. There has to be something that you're conveying which can resonate with me as an artist and with me as an audience as well." So if it gets her excited, you can count on Vaani to take on that role, irrespective of the film's genre.

So far in Bollywood, Vaani has portrayed the outspoken character of Tara from Shuddh Desi Romance, which earned her the Best Female Debut award; Naina in War; Radhika Malhotra in Bell Bottom; Maanvi Brar in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui; and Sona in Shamshera.

The character she holds dearest is Shyra Gill, Ranveer's love interest in Befikre. While the film tanked at the box-office, Vaani was among those who loved the movie. "I thought it was such a happy film," she said, adding how her character Shyra is very confident, flamboyant and daring in the first half of the film. "She has that spark and energy about her, which I, as a person, don't have. I got to learn a lot from her and it did bring in a shift within me as a person."

Although Vaani is an actor, she isn't someone who is always looking for a spotlight, instead hides behind her characters. She is utterly shy, introverted, and can get terribly awkward. "But (playing) Shyra changed me," she said. "It gave me a different way of seeing life as an individual, and that will always stay with me."

Upcoming projects

Vaani is set to make her OTT debut with Mandala Murders, a crime thriller, a genre that she has never tried before and is excited for, and a genre that also gave her a little room for action. The actor wanted to foray into the OTT space with something which is exceptionally good, and Gopi Puthran, the filmmaker, did the job for her. "He has exceptional skills of storytelling," she said. "He has so much knowledge, it is amazing. He knows what he is making, he knows what he is saying, so I have high high regards for him as well as Manan Rawat."

After that, Vaani has something that is very different to the genre of Mandala Murders. "It is a slice of life family drama," she said of Maddock Films' Sarvagunn Sampanna. "I don't know if you could call it a social comedy entertainer. Again, it is something very different. It is a very sweet and simple family film."