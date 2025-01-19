Cameron Diaz on her 8-year hiatus from Hollywood

Diaz and Jamie Foxx in 'Back in Action'

After focusing on motherhood and taking a decade-long break from her acting career, Cameron Diaz has returned to screens with the action-comedy Back In Action.

The actress, who has two kids, Cardinal, 10 months, and Raddix, 5, with husband Benji Madden, shared how a call from costar Jamie Foxx changed her mind and she took up the project.

"How do you say 'No' to Jamie Foxx?" said Diaz, adding, "If there's anyone I'm going to go back and spend months on end on set having a ball and laughing with, it would be Jamie."

When she took her break, Diaz said "no to everything," including any training or public appearances. Her focus was entirely on her family and her business.

"That was what I was putting most of my focus on," said Diaz, adding, "If I was doing anything other than just sort of being a mom and living my day-to-day."

"That was pretty much it," she added. "I'm just trying to stay alive just like every other mother. I'm just trying to keep it going."

Back in Action tells the story of two former CIA spies, Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx), who left their careers to start a family. However, their peaceful life is interrupted when their secret identities are exposed, pulling them back into the dangerous world of espionage.

Diaz said that she hopes her new film will have children look at their parents and wonder if they did anything "cool" before they came along, according to People.

"One of those little fantasies that all parents have is that their kids could see them as they existed before they had all of the weight of the world of being a parent on them," she said. "Children just can't see their parents that way."