Bruce Springsteen's biopic in works

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 5:16 AM

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen's biopic is in its early stages.

US-based publication The Hollywood Reporter recently stated that Jeremy Allen White is in talks to portray the role of Bruce in a film about the music legend's life.

Based on Warren Zanes' 2023 book of the same name, the movie is set to focus on the making of Springsteen's 1982 album, Nebraska.

Scott Cooper is adapting the script with plans to direct it. Gotham Group is behind the project, which counts Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein as producers.

Springsteen is a music icon known as "The Boss" and continues to draw rapt audiences with his legendary live performances. Nebraska was Springsteen's sixth studio album and released two years before his smash hit Born in the U.S.A. came out in 1984.

Interestingly, the update about his biopic comes a few days after it was announced that he has become the first international songwriter to be named an Ivors Academy Fellow.

Following in the footsteps of Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Joan Armatrading and Sting, Springsteen will receive the honours at The Ivors with Amazon Music ceremony in London on May 23, Billboard reported.

Honoured about it, Springsteen said, "I'm proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognised by The Ivors Academy. In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last 50 years.

"This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way. For this, I will always remain deeply appreciative," he continued.

"There is no one more fitting than Bruce Springsteen to be the first international songwriter inducted into our Fellowship," added Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy.

"Songwriters are powerful storytellers, who capture our lives, loves and hardships. Bruce has always told the greatest stories. The Fellowship marks the esteem in which he is held by all those who share his craft," Tom Gray said.

