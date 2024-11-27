'Broke down so bad': Rashmika Mandanna gets emotional as she wraps up shooting for 'Pushpa 2'

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli in the much-awaited film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', has officially wrapped up her shooting for the film.

The 'Animal' actress took to her Instagram Stories to share her five-year journey with the Pushpa franchise and expressed the bittersweet feelings she experienced on her "last day" of filming.

In her long note, Rashmika revealed the busy day she had before heading to the sets for her final shoot. She also shared about the whirlwind schedule that included a flight to Chennai for an event, followed by a return to Hyderabad late at night. Despite only having a few hours of sleep, Rashmika pushed through exhaustion and arrived on set for the final day of shooting.

"Dear diary, 25th Nov This day for me was so overwhelmingly.. I just still don't know how to react on it.. ok I'll explain 24th evening after an entire day of shoot we took a flight to Chennai and we had such a lovely event in Chennai Flew back the same night back to Hyderabad Went home slept for about 4 or 5 hours.. woke up rushed to shoot for my last day of Pushpa :(( We shot a crazy amazing song (you'll all get to know about this very very soon) My whole day till late went in shoot.. and I knew it was my last day but somehow it didn't feel like the last day you know.. like hmm I don't know how to say Out of the 7/8 years Last 5 years being on this set almost made this set my home in the industry and finally it was my last day..," read a part of her note.

Rashmika also hinted that there might be more work ahead, as she mentioned Pushpa 3 in her note, fuelling excitement for what could be in store for the franchise in the future.

"...of course there's still so much work left and apparently a part 3 but it felt different.. it felt overwhelming.. it felt like it was ending.. some sort of sadness that even I didn't understand and suddenly all the emotions came together and the days of extreme hard work came rushing back to me and.. I was feeling tired, exhausted but at the same time so grateful. I was going to miss everyone so much..," it read.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel after the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, became a massive success.

Earlier this month, the trailer for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was released giving a glimpse of the intense action and drama to come.

The trailer features Allu reprising his titular character of a red sandalwood smuggler, while Rashmika appears as his love interest. The actor makes a magnificent entry. It continues with strong action scenes and the appearance of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Soon, Fahadh Faasil appears as Pushpa's enemy, threatening to fight him. Pushpa, on the other hand, has no fear of anyone and proudly declares that he is an international player rather than a national one.