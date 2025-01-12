Britney Spears shares update after evacuating due to Los Angeles wildfires

Pop star Britney Spears has shared an update with her fans and friends after evacuating her home due to the deadly wildfires that have been ravaging parts of Los Angeles this week.

Spears took to Instagram to reveal that she had been forced to leave her residence and was currently driving four hours to a hotel for safety.

In her post, the singer wrote, "I had to evacuate my home and I'm driving four hours to a hotel," while also expressing concern for her fellow Angelenos affected by the devastating fires.

She continued, "I pray you're all doing well and I send my love !!!" alongside a video of mini doll shoes.

Spears also disclosed that she had been without electricity for the past couple of days and was unable to use her phone, writing, "I wasn't the past two days because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back !!!"

Jamie Lee Curtis

Several other high-profile figures have also been affected by the fires. Celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Ricki Lake, Anna Faris, and Jamie Lee Curtis have shared their experiences, with some losing their homes.

Paris Hilton

Curtis, who lives in Pacific Palisades, spoke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing that she had lost not only her local market but also friends' homes and schools to the fires.

She urged the public to assist with relief efforts and said, "Do anything you can... Give blood, donate, whatever you can do," according to People magazine.

Ricki Lake, who also experienced the loss of her home, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her grief over the destruction.

She wrote, "This loss is immeasurable. It's the spot where we got married 3 years ago. I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event."

At least 11 people have lost their lives in the wildfire crisis in Southern California, officials reported, according to a report by NBC News.

Firefighters experienced a brief respite as the strong Santa Ana winds temporarily died down, but these winds were expected to pick up again.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that at least 18 individuals have been arrested on charges such as looting and identity theft.