British comedian Romesh Ranganathan is coming to Dubai

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 1:34 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 1:35 PM

British comedian Romesh Ranganathan is gearing up to bring his brand of funny to the UAE.

The stand-up, who is known for his sharp with an observational humour, will perform his first show in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Area on October 25.

According to his Instagram handle, his brand-new show will examine the human condition and provide a guaranteed night of comedy, introspection and no real answers.

Rather well known in comedy circles, Ranganathan won the the BAFTA TV Award for Best Features for The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan in 2020. The very next year he took home the BAFTA TV Award for Best Entertainment Performance for The Ranganation.

Tickets start at Dh195 and doors open at 6.30pm. The show starts at 8pm.