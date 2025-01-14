British actor Tony Slattery passes away

British actor Tony Slattery has passed away. He was 65.

The actor and comedian was famed for his quick wit. He also featured in films like Peter's Friends (1992) and The Crying Game (1989), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Slattery first broke into television as a regular performer on Chris Tarrant's follow up to O.T.T., Saturday Stayback (1983), while also appearing for children in Behind the Bike Sheds and the Saturday-morning show TX. In 1988, he quickly became a regular performer on Whose Line Is It Anyway?