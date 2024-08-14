Look: Mark Zuckerberg unveils stunning sculpture of wife, 'raises bar for husbands'

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 10:33 AM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM

Meta billionaire Mark Zuckerberg has commissioned a striking sculpture of his wife, Priscilla Chan, for their backyard, a move being hailed as a quintessential romantic gesture. The 40-year-old Facebook CEO shared a photo on Instagram yesterday showing his wife beside the larger-than-life statue.

The sculpture was created by renowned New York City artist Daniel Arsham, known for blending architecture, sculpture, and performance art. The piece, featuring Priscilla Chan, resembles Arsham’s recent work in bronze with a Tiffany green patina.

Zuckerberg took to Instagram to express his appreciation, writing, “Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife. Thanks, Daniel Arsham,” along with a photo and video of the sculpture.

Zuckerberg's gesture has generated significant buzz on social media, with many users suggesting the billionaire has "game," and how he has raised the bar for all husbands in the world.