Look: Mark Zuckerberg unveils stunning sculpture of wife, 'raises bar for husbands'

The 40-year-old Facebook CEO shared a photo on Instagram showing his wife Priscilla Chan beside the larger-than-life statue in their backyard

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 10:33 AM

Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM

Meta billionaire Mark Zuckerberg has commissioned a striking sculpture of his wife, Priscilla Chan, for their backyard, a move being hailed as a quintessential romantic gesture. The 40-year-old Facebook CEO shared a photo on Instagram yesterday showing his wife beside the larger-than-life statue.

The sculpture was created by renowned New York City artist Daniel Arsham, known for blending architecture, sculpture, and performance art. The piece, featuring Priscilla Chan, resembles Arsham’s recent work in bronze with a Tiffany green patina.


Zuckerberg took to Instagram to express his appreciation, writing, “Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife. Thanks, Daniel Arsham,” along with a photo and video of the sculpture.

Zuckerberg's gesture has generated significant buzz on social media, with many users suggesting the billionaire has "game," and how he has raised the bar for all husbands in the world.


Married for over 12 years, Zuckerberg and Chan have three daughters: Maxima, August, and Aurelia. They began dating in 2003 after meeting at a college party while Zuckerberg was at Harvard.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg had shared the story of their first encounter. “We met at a going away party my friends threw for me in college when they thought I was about to get expelled,” he recalled. “I asked her out, mentioning we should go soon since I might have only a few days left. Later, I started Facebook, we got married, and now have three wonderful girls. What a wild ride.”

CT Desk

