'Bridgerton's Simone Ashley defends co-star Nicola Coughlan against body shamers

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, the actor expressed pride in his son's journey and achievements
Simone Ashley, known for her role as Kate Sharma in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, has stepped forward to defend her co-star Nicola Coughlan amid a recent stream of body-shaming directed towards the actress.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, at an event, Ashley addressed the criticism aimed at Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Featherington in the series' third season. "Yeah, the haters are going to hate, and I think we can all relate to that, but I really don't think that she's allowing that to bother her," Ashley said.
Expressing admiration for Coughlan, Ashley continued, "She has a strong and fruitful career and entire life ahead of her. And I really believe in her, as the world does as well."
Ashley praised Coughlan's impact, noting, "I think Nicola is just absolutely flying. She is a gorgeous, strong, confident, intelligent woman, seeing her do this press tour and spread so much joy and inspiration to everyone especially women, all over the world. And I'm inspired by her as well."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ashley also highlighted Coughlan's kindness, describing it as a universal trait that resonates with people.
"She's also a really kind human being, and I think that's such a universal language that people can relate to," Ashley added.
Earlier this month, Nicola Coughlan responded to speculation about her appearance in Bridgerton season 3, particularly addressing comments suggesting her waist had been Photoshopped.
"I saw some trolls. They were like, 'They photoshopped your waist,' and I was like, 'No, they did not,'" Coughlan clarified in an interview with People magazine.
Explaining the effects of wearing corsets for her role, Coughlan added, "I think if you wear corsetry for long enough, your body really moulds to it. Sometimes they come in for a fitting for a fashion designer and they put a corset on me and I'm like, 'Oh, you can go tight,' and they go, 'What do you mean?' I'm like, 'My body now will go, 'Whew.'"
Bridgerton season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix in the UAE.
ALSO READ:
Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, the actor expressed pride in his son's journey and achievements
The exhibition, which opens to the public on Saturday, features glamorous frocks, towering heels, as well as a display of Campbell's fashion photos and magazine covers
Treat the father in your life to these splendid deals
The film has received over a dozen awards in six countries and earned seven official screenings
icekream, who recently released his debut album 'Santa Cruz', opens up why creating music based on fleeting trends is a cause for concern for artistes and how AI will impact the future of the industry
Customise your board at the event
Celebrate the occasion with exclusive culinary creations at Jumeirah Fishing Harbour
Join the electrifying Saturday brunch at Palm Jumeirah's premier destination