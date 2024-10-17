Bray Wyatt's legacy lives on in 'WWE 2K24'

WWE fans have been given a new way to celebrate the legacy of Bray Wyatt, a wrestler known for his dark and complex character, The Fiend. Although Wyatt, real name Wyndham Rotunda, tragically passed away in August 2023 at the age of 36, 2K has announced a special DLC pack for WWE 2K24, giving fans a chance to experience a new version of the former wrestler.

The Fiend, one of Wyatt's most memorable personas, allowed him to channel a more sinister and supernatural side of his character. With it, he twice captured the WWE Universal Championship, though his time on television was cut short, and Wyatt was released from WWE in 2021. However, Wyatt returned to the company in 2022, starting a feud with LA Knight before once again disappearing from television. His tragic death left many fans mourning, but his legacy lives on in WWE 2K24 with new, never-before-seen content.

The DLC pack, which includes an exclusive Fiend look, was co-designed by Wyatt himself and Jason Baker from Callosum Studios, the collective led by special effects legend Tom Savini. This fresh design for The Fiend was first revealed in the Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal documentary, but it never saw the light of day in a WWE ring. Now, fans can finally experience this new look in the game.

For players who only want the new Wyatt content, the Bray Wyatt Edition Pack is available as a standalone purchase for $10.

Beyond the new Fiend design, the Bray Wyatt Edition Pack also includes a playable Mattel Bray action-figure skin, an updated version of Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas, as Uncle Howdy, a Fiend-themed championship belt, a Firefly Funhouse MyFaction manager card, and 47,500 VC. ALSO READ: Marvel unveils new team-based RPG, 'Marvel Mystic Mayhem'