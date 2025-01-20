Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are going slow but steady in their relationship

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are navigating their relationship at their own pace, focusing on building a solid connection without rushing into major commitments like marriage. Since being romantically linked in October 2023, the couple has embraced a low-key approach, balancing their busy careers with their relationship.

According to People magazine, Hadid and Cooper are “serious about each other,” but neither feels the need to rush into an engagement. A source revealed, “An engagement would be a big step, and neither are looking to rush anything. That’s not to say they’re not very happy together.”

The couple’s families have also begun blending seamlessly. “Their families spend time together, and so do their kids. It’s very sweet,” the insider shared, adding that Hadid’s free-spirited personality has brought out a more playful side of Cooper.

“They’re very happy,” another source said. “They are busy with work but also prioritise their relationship and daughters.”

Both Hadid and Cooper are devoted parents. Bradley Cooper shares a daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, born in 2017, with ex-partner Irina Shayk. Despite parting ways in 2019, the former couple continues to co-parent Lea.

Gigi Hadid is the mother of Khai Hadid Malik, born in 2020, with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The supermodel and the former One Direction star split in 2021 but remain focused on co-parenting their daughter.