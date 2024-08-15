Brad Pitt on his acting career approaching its 'last leg'

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 1:32 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 1:33 PM

Wolfs stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney delved into the realities of ageing within the acting profession, shedding light on their personal perspectives regarding the future of their careers.

At 60 years old, Brad Pitt expressed his belief that he is nearing the "last leg" of his acting journey, though not for the reasons one might assume.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent interview, Pitt elaborated on his use of the phrase "last leg", saying, "I meant that as seasons. You know, there was moving out from the safety of the Ozarks. You embark on this thing and it's all about discovery and it's really exciting and interesting and painful and awful and all of it."

"And then when you're allowed into the big leagues, it becomes another game of responsibilities and things to answer to. But also opportunity and delight and working with people you really respect," he said.