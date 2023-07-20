Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's picture with ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup trophy goes viral

Netizens expressed their love and admiration for the star, others wished Team India good luck ahead of the high-voltage tournament

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan speaks during tha launch Hyundai IONIQ 5 during the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida on January 11, 2023. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

Thu 20 Jul 2023

The International Cricket Council has shared a picture of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan posing with the 2023 World Cup trophy.

“King Khan CWC23 trophy. It’s nearly here,” read the text attached to the post.

A glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, along with the World Cup trophy, was enough to send cricket fans into a frenzy. The post has garnered nearly 60,000 likes and 8,000 retweets since it was posted Wednesday night.

While a section of social media expressed their love and admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, others wished Team India good luck ahead of the high-voltage tournament.

Reacting to ICC’s post, the official Twitter handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which is co-owned by the superstar, dropped emojis of a trophy, a crown and a red heart.

Expressing his desire to see Team India lift the World Cup trophy, this user said, “We are getting this trophy home this year.”

Rooting for the Indian cricket team, another user replied, “One king is there with the trophy now waiting for another to lift it.”

Shah Rukh Khan took the internet by storm earlier this month, with the preview of his upcoming movie, Jawan (Soldier). Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie is going to release in theatres (worldwide) on September 7.

For cricket fans, 2023 is going to be quite an eventful one. After a long wait, the World Cup will be held in India. The tournament opener will see defending champions England face last edition’s runners-up New Zealand on October 5. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in the state of Gujarat.

Two-time champions and hosts, India will kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. Ahmedabad will host the World Cup 2023 final on November 19.

