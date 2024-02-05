UAE

Bollywood singer to perform on Valentine's Day in Dubai

Akhil Sachdeva will perform at Ramee Dream Hotel

By CT Desk

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 3:12 PM

Last updated: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 3:13 PM

Quiet Loud is set to bring an enchanting Valentine's Day celebration to Ramee Dream Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, featuring Bollywood sensation Akhil Sachdeva. The event promises an evening of grandeur, passion, and soulful melodies, creating the perfect ambiance for romance.

Guests can expect a mesmerising performance by Akhil Sachdeva, known for his heart-touching romantic numbers, amidst the luxurious backdrop of Ramee Dream Hotel.

Curated by QL Events, the event offers exquisite dining, magical moments, surprise giveaways, and enchanting decor, ensuring an unforgettable night of love and music.

Limited tickets are available for this exclusive Valentine's Day Festival, offering an opportunity to create timeless memories with loved ones. Join the celebration on February 14 and immerse yourself in an experience that captures the essence of love in every note.


