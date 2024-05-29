E-Paper

Bollywood: Paresh Rawal announces new film 'The Taj Story'

The film promises to be a compelling narrative that delves into the history and significance of the iconic Taj Mahal

By ANI

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 2:49 PM

Actor Paresh Rawal on Wednesday announced his new film, titled, The Taj Story.

Paresh Rawal took to his X and released a poster of the film along with a caption that read, "Announcing my upcoming film The Taj Story. Shooting commences from 20th July 2024, Producer CA Suresh Jha Writer & Director Tushar Amrish Goel , Creative Producer Vikas Radhesham."


The Taj Story promises to be a compelling narrative that delves into the history and significance of the iconic Taj Mahal.

The film is poised to be a tribute to one of India's most cherished landmarks, exploring its rich heritage and timeless beauty.


Apart from this, Paresh Rawal will be seen in Vaani Kapoor-starrer coming-of-age Bollywood drama-comedy Badtameez Gill, which is about a girl and her family set in Bareilly and London.

Badtameez Gill is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone. It is being directed by Navjot Gulati. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana.

