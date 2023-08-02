Bollywood: Lagaan art director Nitin Desai found dead, suicide suspected

Desai served as production designer for a number of Bollywood films, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Photo: PTI

By PTI Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 10:28 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 10:32 AM

Renowned Indian film art director Nitin Desai was found dead on Wednesday at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a senior police official said.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official said, adding Desai was found hanging at his N D Studios in the Karjat area of Raigad, about 50 km from Mumbai.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot, the official said. He said a probe was underway into Desai's death from all angles.

Desai served as art director and production designer for several Bollywood and Marathi movies. He was known for his art work in films like Lagaan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

