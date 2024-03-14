Bollywood: How film posters became works of art

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 7:14 PM

An exhibition of posters of old films and contemporary cinema portraying the lives of women over the last several decades was showcased in an exhibition along with a thematic panel discussion in New Delhi on Thursday. The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) hosted the panel discussion on 'Women in Cinema'. The IGNCA comes under the purview of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

"Posters of old films and new movies depicting the lives of women will be showcased in the exhibition. These films include classics like 'Mother India', 'Aandhi', 'Bandini' and 'Tapasya', as also 'Godmother' and 'NH 10' among the contemporary cinema. The posters are scanned versions of the original posters drawn from a personal collection," a senior official told PTI ahead of the event.

In a statement, the IGNCA on Wednesday said a special issue of its magazine 'Vihangama' on this subject will be launched on the occasion.

"Today, imagining films without women is unthinkable. However, this cannot be said about the early days of Indian cinema. In the film 'Raja Harishchandra' produced by Dadasaheb Phalke and released in 1913, there were no female actors.

"Although in 1913 itself, in Dadasaheb Phalke's second film 'Mohini Bhasmasur' a female actor, Durgabai Kamat, acted for the first time," it said.

In the early days, many films had female roles which were played by male actors. Indeed, at that time, it was not considered good for women to work in films, the IGNCA said.

"After the release of the first talkie 'Alam Ara' in 1931, women's participation in cinema increased slightly. Indian cinema has completed 12 decades and today, women have become an integral part of cinema.

"There may be debates about whether their representation is adequate; whether they are receiving as much importance as they should; whether their portrayal is accurate; whether a sufficient number of films depicting women's empowerment are being made," the statement said.

However, there is no doubt that "women's participation in cinema has increased significantly". They are not only acting but also demonstrating their talent in every aspect of cinema, establishing new standards of success, it added.

In an extended celebration of International Women's Day week, the IGNCA organised a panel discussion, which aimed to delve into the roles, representation, and contributions of women in Indian cinema throughout its rich history, the statement said.

It will provide a platform for experts, filmmakers, scholars, and enthusiasts to explore the evolution of female characters, the challenges faced by women in the industry, and the changing landscape of gender dynamics in Indian cinema.

Through insightful dialogue and analysis, the panel aims to celebrate the achievements of women in cinema while also addressing the ongoing journey towards gender equality and empowerment within the film industry.

