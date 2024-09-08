Bollywood celebrities shower Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh with love as they welcome baby girl

The movie is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon
Bollywood’s beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday, September 8, 2024. The couple shared the joyous news on social media with a heartfelt post that read, "Welcome Baby Girl. 8.9.2024."
As soon as the news broke, the couple’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages and blessings from their colleagues in the film industry and fans alike. Many celebrities took to the comments section to express their happiness and excitement for the new parents.
Gauhar Khan, in her heartfelt message, wrote, “Too good! God bless ❤️ and so it begins. Welcome to parenthood 🎀,” while Ranveer’s close friend, actor Arjun Kapoor, chimed in with, “Laxmi aayi hai!!! ❤️ The queen is here!!! 👸,” referring to the goddess of prosperity, hinting at the joy a baby girl brings into a family.
Music composer Vishal Dadlani added to the chorus of well-wishes, writing, “Congratulations and all the love in the world to all three of you! @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh 🤗🤗.”
Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Congratulations mommy and daddy, from saifu and Beboo…God bless the little angel."
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Rubina Dilaik, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Parineeti Chopra, and Sharvari were also quick to send their love and blessings to the new family.
Deepika and family were reportedly seen arriving at Mumbai's HN Reliance hospital in their car, on Saturday. The couple announced the pregnancy in February.
ALSO READ:
The movie is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon
Her husband and children were not with her at the Mumbai event
Siddiqui shares insights into his solitary lifestyle and its impact on his creative process
Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn, the partner in crime and love interest of the Joker in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'
The movie, based on a novel, explores the dark side of celebrity
New Mexico prosecutor Kari Morrissey said the decision to throw out the trial over a fatal shooting on the movie set of 'Rust' was flawed
As the iPhone 16 nears its launch dates, UAE-based tech influencers discuss the upcoming Apple device's features and worth
With the new update, comments on Stories will be visible to all viewers, much like comments on regular Instagram posts