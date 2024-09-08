Bollywood celebrities shower Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh with love as they welcome baby girl

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 3:18 PM

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday, September 8, 2024. The couple shared the joyous news on social media with a heartfelt post that read, "Welcome Baby Girl. 8.9.2024."

As soon as the news broke, the couple’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages and blessings from their colleagues in the film industry and fans alike. Many celebrities took to the comments section to express their happiness and excitement for the new parents.

Gauhar Khan, in her heartfelt message, wrote, “Too good! God bless ❤️ and so it begins. Welcome to parenthood 🎀,” while Ranveer’s close friend, actor Arjun Kapoor, chimed in with, “Laxmi aayi hai!!! ❤️ The queen is here!!! 👸,” referring to the goddess of prosperity, hinting at the joy a baby girl brings into a family.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani added to the chorus of well-wishes, writing, “Congratulations and all the love in the world to all three of you! @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh 🤗🤗.”

Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Congratulations mommy and daddy, from saifu and Beboo…God bless the little angel."