Bollywood: Alia Bhatt featured on Time's 100 Most Influential list

Two shining stars from the South Asian film industry, Indian actress Alia Bhatt and British-Indian actor Dev Patel, are basking in double victory as they secure esteemed positions on Time magazine's revered “100 Most Influential People of 2024” list.
Director of 'Heart of Stone', Tom Harper, who collaborated with Alia on her first movie, wrote an article in the magazine praising Bhatt as a "truly international star".
Harper lauded her as a dedicated and cooperative artist, commending her readiness to embrace creative challenges. He expressed, "I met Alia on Heart of Stone, her English-language film debut. Despite her fame, on set she is self-effacing and funny. There is a grace to the way she goes about her work: focused, open to ideas, and willing to take creative risks. One of my favourite moments in the film came from an improvisation at the end of a take where she took the emotional thread and ran with it."
Reacting to it, Alia took to her Instagram and wrote, "Honoured to be a part of the #TIME100 @time Thank you dearest #TomHarper for your kind kind words."
Indian-origin actor Dev Patel and wrestler Sakshi Malik also featured in the list. Dev's profile was written by Get Out and Nope actor Daniel Kaluuya.
"Dev radiates goodness. His humanity shines through every time he graces the screen, leaving you no choice but to root for him even when his character is doing something foul; his presence makes you understand where he's coming from," he wrote and praised Dev's latest release, Monkey Man.
