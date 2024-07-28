Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'

Taapsee Pannu. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 12:56 PM

Actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to enthral fans with upcoming projects Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.

"It's been an overwhelming start to both my films with such warm reception to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba's trailer and the first song drop of Khel Khel Mein. Both films are so diverse not just in their genre but also how my character is in both these films. It's just coincidental that they both are releasing soon after my birthday, so I'm hoping this shall be that big party of entertainment from my side to my audience for the month of August. And I'm praying to receive the gift of love from them," she said.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the romantic thriller Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba starring Pannu and Vikrant Massey.

The trailer shows Rani (Pannu) and Rishu (Massey)'s attempts to move on from their tumultuous past. However, they face new challenges in their lives. With new characters like Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal), there are more twists on the horizon for Rani and Rishu.

Officer Mritunjay, also known as Montu Chacha (Jimmy Shergill), heightens the tension. He's a new ace officer out to uncover Rani and Rishu's web of deceit. With the cops back on their trail, the pair resorts to their old, twisted tactics of staying together, wondering who they can trust in a world where danger lurks around every turn.

Meanwhile, the hook step of the song Hauli Hauli from Khel Khel Mein seems to be going viral online.