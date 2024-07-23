E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

First-ever Blind Barbie offers inclusivity, fun

She will have lots of features to differentiate her from her counterparts

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 6:59 PM

Representation is so important for kids to realise that their uniqueness does not make them ‘less than’ others in any way. Putting one foot forward is the first-ever blind Barbie.

The company behind Barbie, Mattel, partnered with the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) in the US, and the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), to get the details of the dolls just right, reports BBC.


And there are plenty of details, from the cane that she carries to the textured clothes that she wears that will make the experience of playing with the doll better for those with impaired vision.

The new Barbie’s eyes will look a little different from her predecessors, in order to reflect the gaze of many blind people.


But the kids will notice a difference in the feel of the Barbie from the get-go. For one thing, the box she’ll come in will have Barbie written in Braille, a language written using raised dots that blind people use to read.

BBC broadcaster and disability activist Lucy Edwards said on BBC’s channel that a blind Barbie "means everything" to her.

She said: “As a teenager, I felt isolated by losing my eyesight and not seeing role models like me.

“I was embarrassed by my cane – but knowing Barbie had a cane would have made me feel so differently about mine and helped me feel less alone on my journey to accept and embrace my blindness.”

The move to launch a blind Barbie comes about a year after Mattel released another doll to promote inclusivity; a Barbie with Down Syndrome.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment