E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Billie Eilish's ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ world tour starting in September

The tour will commence in September in Quebec, traversing North America until December

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 4:43 PM

Billie Eilish is gearing up for a global tour in promotion of her upcoming third album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," slated for release on May 17, Variety reported.

Presented by Live Nation, the tour will commence in September in Quebec, traversing North America until December. Eilish will then head to Australia in February 2025, followed by stops in Europe, the U.K., and Ireland from April to late July.


Presale tickets will be available for American Express cardholders starting April 30, with additional presales scheduled throughout the week.

Eilish continues her collaboration with environmental nonprofit Reverb for the tour, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, minimising single-use plastic waste, advocating for climate action, and introducing plant-based food options through Support+Feed. A portion of ticket proceeds from North American shows will contribute to Reverb's initiatives.


ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment