Billie Eilish joins Green Day on stage at FireAid concerts

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day and Billie Eilish perform during the FireAid benefit concert for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts, in Inglewood, California, US, January 30, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Billie Eilish sang with Green Day and Stevie Nicks thanked the firefighters who saved her home at two star-studded concerts on Thursday to raise money for wildfire relief in Los Angeles.

The FireAid benefit featured surprise pairings and generation-spanning acts, many with connections to the devastated communities of Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

Artists at two venues in Inglewood near Los Angeles offered thanks to first responders in between soft ballads, poignant moments and rousing rock and pop performances.

Nicks, the Fleetwood Mac singer and solo artist, dedicated Landslide to the firefighters who kept the fast-moving Palisades blaze in early January away from her longtime home.

"They never gave up," she said. "Until you actually see it, you can't believe the bravery of these men."

In one of several surprises, Eilish joined Green Day to open the FireAid shows with a duet of the band's song Last Night on Earth.

"It's one of the most important gigs we've ever played," Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day's lead singer, said in an interview before the show. The Bay Area punk-rock group has recorded several albums in Hollywood, he said, and regarded Los Angeles as a second home.

"It's just really important for us to sort of do our part in a small way," Armstrong said.

Eilish, a Los Angeles native, later teamed with her brother Finneas for a "quiet and chill" acoustic set featuring The Greatest and Birds of a Feather.

Lady Gaga, the night's closing performer, sat at a piano and sang a "hopeful" song she said she wrote with her fiance, businessman Michael Polansky, specifically for the FireAid show.

"All I need is time," she sang in an upbeat chorus, "to heal my broken wings, and then I'll soar."

Country singer Jelly Roll kicked off his set with his recent hit I Am Not OK.

"It's not OK, but we're all gonna be alright," he sang, before picking up the tempo with a cover of Bob Seger classic Hollywood Nights, joined by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

In the crowd, men and women in "First Responder" T-shirts danced as Sting joined Stevie Wonder to sing Wonder's hit "Superstition."

Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the FireAid benefit concert for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts, in Inglewood, California, US, January 30, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Among other performances, drummer Dave Grohl was joined by his daughter, Violet Grohl, who sang the Nirvana hit All Apologies.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers blasted out Californication with bassist Flea nearly naked in just a hat, shoes, socks and his underwear. Katy Perry waved a state flag as she danced across the stage to California Gurls.