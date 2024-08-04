'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sana Makbul crowned winner

Deepika Padukone lauds Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze in Paris Olympics
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinched the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event
In a glittering finale, TV actor Sana Makbul has been declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.
The announcement was made by Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor, who hosted this season's edition of the popular reality show.
Sana Makbul secured the top position, claiming the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs2.5 million.
The finale, which aired on Friday, August 2, showcased the season's grand conclusion with notable celebrities and finalists in attendance.
The other finalists, including rapper Naezy, actors Ranvir Shorey and Sai Ketan Rao, and content creator Kritika Malik, had competed fiercely for the title.
From the moment Makbul entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, she was seen as a formidable contestant. Her assertive personality and strong opinions often put her at odds with fellow housemates, making her a standout figure throughout the season.
Despite the tensions, her bold demeanour and strategic gameplay earned her a place in the finale and ultimately, the winner's title.
In her speech, Makbul dedicated her victory to rapper Naezy, who she said had always believed in her.
"He had the belief in me," she said.
While Makbul has appeared on several television shows in the past, her next project remains under wraps.
ALSO READ:
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinched the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities around the country
Talwiinder have sung the song
The actor is taking lessons, calls music 'meditation'
They walked the runway for Falguni Shane Peacock
'My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet', she says
While Evans is best recognised for his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Katy Perry is exiting the show