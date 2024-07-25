'Bigg Boss 17' actress hospitalised over panic attack

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 12:49 PM

Fame (and therefore constantly being in the public eye) comes at a price, and for some that is anxiety. The latest person to face the issue is actress Soniya Bansal, of Bigg Boss 17 fame, who was hospitalised following a panic attack at an event.

The star was at an award show on July 21 when she first felt the symptoms of the attack, which can range from clammy hands to dizziness and hyperventilation.

Her doctor has recommended she undergo therapy to help with her mental health, according to a report in Times of India. She was also quoted as saying by the paper: “My health is not well for quite some time but I am trying to to lead a normal life. I am a strong person but situations are not in my hand. I am taking all measures to keep myself happy and healthy and I hope I will recover soon. Thank you all for showing love and support to me.”

Bansal is a movie actress who has starred in both Bollywood and Telugu films.

She made her debut in the film Game 100 Crore Ka. She went on to act in projects such as Dubki.