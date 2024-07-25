'Bigg Boss 17' actress hospitalised over panic attack

The upcoming film portrays the love affair between a couple and their parents
Fame (and therefore constantly being in the public eye) comes at a price, and for some that is anxiety. The latest person to face the issue is actress Soniya Bansal, of Bigg Boss 17 fame, who was hospitalised following a panic attack at an event.
The star was at an award show on July 21 when she first felt the symptoms of the attack, which can range from clammy hands to dizziness and hyperventilation.
Her doctor has recommended she undergo therapy to help with her mental health, according to a report in Times of India. She was also quoted as saying by the paper: “My health is not well for quite some time but I am trying to to lead a normal life. I am a strong person but situations are not in my hand. I am taking all measures to keep myself happy and healthy and I hope I will recover soon. Thank you all for showing love and support to me.”
Bansal is a movie actress who has starred in both Bollywood and Telugu films.
She made her debut in the film Game 100 Crore Ka. She went on to act in projects such as Dubki.
She has previously admitted to Soul Arabia that to her fame didn’t come easy. "It wasn't easy to start my career as a model or actress. I had to dig deeper to achieve success and continue in the field I choose for myself,” she said. In the same interview, she also advised young girls who wanted to follow in her footsteps, “Nothing is impossible, work hard to develop yourself and achieve your dreams”.
ALSO READ:
The upcoming film portrays the love affair between a couple and their parents
The actor posted a snapshot of himself from the movie on Instagram
This performance marks a significant return for the iconic singer, her first since revealing diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome in 2022
Is she really richer than Abhishek Bachchan and Ranveer Singh?
And what happened when a woman misplaced her diamond ring at the airport?
She will have lots of features to differentiate her from her counterparts
Her video, talking about the Ambani wedding, is being trolled
Our sources say a slice should be paired with a honey butter dip for maximum deliciousness