Big fat Indian wedding in Dubai: Businessman’s daughter ties knot aboard Boeing flight

Photos by Shihab and Husain

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 2:03 PM

The dazzling city of Dubai recently played host to an ethereal celebration as Vidhi Popley, daughter of prominent UAE-based businessman Dilip Popley, exchanged vows with Hridesh Sainani in a groundbreaking wedding ceremony aboard a modified 747 aircraft on Friday, November 24.

The Popley family, synonymous with their ownership of prestigious jewellery establishments in the UAE and India, is no stranger to headline-grabbing celebrations. With 350 esteemed guests flying in from around the globe, the wedding ceremony unfolded aboard a private Jetex Boeing 747 aircraft, embarking on a three-hour journey from Dubai to Oman — an unparalleled experience made possible by Jetex, a renowned private charter flight operator.

The 'baaraat' arrived at the Jetex VIP terminal near Al Maktoum Airport, Dubai, from where the celebrations began. Guests were served light bites and beverages before the boarding process.

As the ceremony commenced aboard the aircraft, a sacred affair attended only by immediate family members, the other guests entertained themselves by taking park in fun group games.

This wasn't the first time the Popley family took love to the skies. In 1994, Laxman Popley, owner of Popley Jewelers, made headlines by celebrating his son Dilip's wedding to Sunita on an Air India flight.

"Dubai is my home and this is the sequel to the wedding in the sky," Dilip told City Times. "I've always dreamt of doing this for my daughter and there's no place better than Dubai as it fulfils all the dreams."