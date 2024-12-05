Bhavana Pandey meets Coldplay's Chris Martin in Paris

Actor Ananya Panday's mother and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey recently visited Paris for her younger daughter Rysa's grand debut at Le Bal.

Interestingly, Bhavana met with Coldplay band member Chris Martin at the gala.

Sharing a picture from her meeting with Martin, Bhavana took to Instagram and wrote, "Some magical moments from @lebal.paris with my little princess."

Another snapshot showed Rysa standing along with other debutants.

Le Bal is one of the most exclusive events in the world. It is a society event where 25 girls from elite families around the world — the progeny of royalty, aristocracy, business tycoons and film stars — are selected to make their official public debut at a glamorous ball in the French capital.

A few years ago, Ananya also appeared at Le Bal.