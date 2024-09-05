BFI London Film Festival: 'Superboys of Malegaon' to be screened

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 1:42 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 1:43 PM

Superboys of Malegaon, which stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora, is all set to be screened at 68th BFI London Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram, producer Zoya Akhtar treated fans with the announcement on Wednesday.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, "The Malegaon dream has now reached the prestigious BFI #SuperboysOfMalegaon."

Set in Malegaon, a small town in the state of Maharashtra, India, Superboys of Malegaon is inspired by real events.

The movie is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon. The residents of the town look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery. Nasir gets inspired to make a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon. He bands together his ragtag group of friends to bring his vision to life, thereby bringing a fresh lease of life into the town.