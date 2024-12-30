Best of 2024: Five gadgets we loved

After reviewing 52 of the latest consumer electronics kits across eclectic genres this year, these are the five that stood out
It’s an occasion every time Apple launches a new iteration of its vaunted iPhone, and the launch of the latest version – iPhone 16 – of the world’s most fashionable mobile phone this year was no exception.
Geeks, fashionistas, influencers and the influenced alike were all abuzz and salivating in anticipation in the autumn as Apple unveiled the iPhone 16, and while the gadget was an evolution rather than a revolution, we would still highly recommend it.
The iPhone 16 Plus received five stars in our review mainly for its excellent camera and the innovative “Camera Control” button that at once made it simpler, faster and more intuitive to use the camera. And with the best battery life yet of any iPhone, this Plus version, in our estimation, obviates the need to spend the extra moolah on a Pro.
With its customary finish and looks, the iPhone 16 Plus remains the mobile phone to be seen with, and now comes with the added benefit of the best camera yet in a Plus, along with other user-friendly features to make it perhaps the best iPhone yet that will tug at the loyalty of even the staunchest Android champions.
Why buy it: Great camera and controls, battery life, price
Price: Dh3,799
Serious techies know that when it comes to getting real work out of a mobile phone rather than just flaunting it as a fashion or status statement, Android still has the edge. But what if you could combine these two aspects – merge the professional with the aspirational? With the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung did precisely that this year.
Samsung’s much coveted folding phone received both a design update and an enhancement in its features and functions in its latest avatar this year, making a sleek product even sleeker and now loaded with Artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
We were highly impressed by the way Samsung has incorporated AI in such functions as taking and editing photos with the Sketch to Image feature, and especially the Interpreter app, which is a
marvel of AI that allows you to hold a conversation with people when you do not have a language in common. Just fold the phone into a half-open position and hold it in front of anyone speaking a foreign language, let the system detect the language of the speaker and start interpreting. A real-time, two-way translation ensures that the person facing you is shown what you’re saying as text translated into their language on the cover screen facing them while you see their speech translated into text in your language on the main screen facing you.
Features and functions aside, a folding phone is also a sartorial statement masquerading as a gadget. There is a thrill every time you unfold the phone to reveal its squarish, tablet-like 7.6-inch, stunningly vibrant, 2317-nits bright, AMOLED screen, with the centre crease now even less noticeable than before.
It’s the phone to work with and to be seen with rolled into one, and makes you feel both like a real dandy and a business tycoon at once. Now if only Samsung could do something about the price in the next iteration.
Why buy it: Ultra stylish and desirable, loaded with features and functionality
Price: Dh7,199 – 8,699
There’ll always be something magical about a large screen experience when viewing content, be it the latest blockbuster, your favourite sport, a wildlife documentary or anything else that tickles your interest. As a long-time master in the art of television manufacturing, Sony understands this well, which is exemplified in its flagship Bravia 9 TVs.
With its track record of innovation, Sony went against the grain again this year with the Bravia 9. So what did they do differently this time? The answer is Mini-LED. When the Samsungs, LGs, Panasonics, TCLs, Hisenses, et al of the world are swearing by OLED, Sony sprung a surprise in its latest flagship TV models by going with Mini-LED technology for the display.
When we first got to know of Sony’s Mini-LED push this year, we were sceptical. When every other major brand is sticking to and refining OLEDs, would Sony’s gamble of going with a different technology in its flagship TV range succeed?
The answer is a resounding yes. The brightness and vibrancy of the images sparkle like no other TV we have yet seen, while the colour separation, the crispness of the outlines and the richness of the blacks - with no colour bleed that our eyes could detect – all were highly impressive in our test.
For those with deep pockets, whether you’re viewing sci-fi flicks, arthouse cinema, Bollywood or Netflix – or your favourite sport on the plain old cable TV – this sleek yet sturdy, stylishly designed, and functional TV offers a great visual experience.
Why buy it: Stunning picture quality, sturdy build and ease of use
Price: Dh17,999 (75” screen size)
Hi-fidelity and portable speakers do not usually go together. The small size and one-unit design of portable speakers present an intrinsic hurdle in sound reproduction that can’t match the clarity and spatial separation of stereo or multiple-speaker set-ups. But no one told Anker that.
When Anker sent us the Soundcore Motion X600 for testing we took its claim of the “world’s first portable high-fidelity speaker” with dollops of salt. But our scepticism soon turned to an incredulous admiration after we heard it play our eclectic blend of music meant for audio testing.
The 2kg, 12-inches across Anker Soundcore Motion X600 stood out as a virtuoso performer, offering a harmonious blend of style, functionality and, most importantly, sound quality that beats almost everything comparable in the market by a country mile.
Despite its size, it painted a wide soundstage that was so realistic it seemed like you’re at the concert and the music was coming from all around you. There was clear spatial channel separation, with each instrument detailed and clear. We don’t know what technical wizardry Anker did, but their claim of this being the world’s first portable high-fidelity speaker is not marketing spiel.
Why buy it: Superlative sound quality in compact dimensions
Price: Dh899
The Minor IV in-ear earphone come from the house of Marshall – that audio brand with an illustrious history of producing high quality equipment. A testament to Marshall’s commitment to blending vintage aesthetics with modern technology, it exudes the classic Marshall aesthetic of a vintage-y feel.
The design, look and finish are what catch your attention first. The use of high-quality materials like textured vinyl are reminiscent of the legendary Marshall amplifiers, and not only enhances the durability of the earphones and their case but also adds a touch of elegance.
In the sound department, the Minor IV delivers a sound signature that will appeal to audiophiles and casual listeners alike, offering a balanced audio profile with emphasis on clarity and richness across the frequency spectrum, with detailed highs, well-defined mids, and balanced, in-proportion bass. And the whopping 30 hours of use on a single charge is just the icing on the cake.
Why buy it: Balanced sound and long battery life
Price: Dh599
