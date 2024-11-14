Ben Foster, Laura Prepon split after six years of marriage

US actor Ben Foster (L) and US actress Laura Prepon (Photo by AFP)

Hollywood power couple Ben Foster and Laura Prepon have decided to part ways after six years of marriage, with Foster filing for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

Foster, known for his role in X-Men: The Last Stand, and Prepon, best known for Orange Is the New Black, are ending their marriage, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

Foster filed for divorce on October 17, 2023, with the date of separation listed as September 9, 2023.

In his divorce petition, the 44-year-old actor requested that their prenuptial agreement be upheld and that their assets and debts be divided equally.

Foster also requested that both parties be responsible for their own legal fees, with court expenses to be shared between the two.

Foster and Prepon, both 44, were first publicly linked in 2016, and their relationship quickly blossomed. Within months, they were engaged, and in 2017, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ella.

The couple married in 2018, with Prepon sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram to celebrate their wedding day.

"Just Married," she wrote, along with a photo from their ceremony, adding, "Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!"

In 2020, the couple expanded their family with the birth of a son, though they chose to keep his name private to maintain their commitment to shielding their children from public scrutiny.