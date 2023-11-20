Beat Monday blues with these fun-filled activities around town

Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 6:00 AM

Monday for the ladies

Café Society in Dubai Marina offers a special deal for ladies every Monday, providing a 50 per cent discount on the entire menu. With luxurious interiors and comfortable seating, it's an ideal spot for a gathering with friends. The menu includes various culinary delights like Eggs Benedict, Caprese Salad, Chicken Piccata, and more. The offer is available from 9 AM to 11 PM. For reservations or more information, contact the restaurant via phone or email, or visit their website.

Free hotdogs

Sausage Saloon is celebrating its 26th anniversary and inaugural year in Dubai from November 20 to November 26. During this week, the mascot, Frank, will be giving away 26 free hotdogs daily at Dubai Festival City Mall to mark this special occasion. Sausage Saloon is located in the DFC Mall Food Court and operates daily from 11am to 11pm. For more details, visit sausagesaloon.ae or follow sausagesaloon_UAE on Instagram. Prices for hotdogs start from Dh20.

Spa day out

Rejuvenate your skin with Sodashi facials at ReFIVE Spa, Five Palm Jumeirah. Available from 10am to 10pm, Sodashi offers holistic skincare using organic ingredients, with facials such as Purity for congested skin, Thermal Infusion for sensitive skin, and Marine Mineral for an even complexion. For more information, visit the website.

Raising awareness for men's health

ME Dubai Hotel and Wellness by ME Spa are offering luxurious MOvember treatments throughout November to raise awareness for men's health. Treatments include ME Signature Spa, Royal Thai Massage, and Deep Tissue Massage, providing access to ME Dubai’s amenities. For each treatment purchased, ME Dubai will donate Dh50 to Al Jalila Foundation for prostate cancer and mental health research. Prices range from Dh399 to Dh499. To book, call 04 525 2500.

Ballet Gala Night

Ballet star Denis Rodkin, along with top dancers from Bolshoi Theatre, Staatsballet Berlin, and Teatro alla Scala, will perform at Dubai Opera tonight. The show will feature a mix of timeless classics and contemporary pieces by renowned choreographers. Denis Rodkin, a leading figure in Russian ballet, will showcase his exceptional talent in various roles, promising an unforgettable ballet gala for the audience. This event marks the first time these acclaimed dancers present their best roles in Dubai. Tickets from Dh275 available on Platinumlist.

Imaginary art show

Experience the 'Imaginary Art' show, a unique AI-empowered multisensory dining event featuring masterpieces from eight renowned artists tonight at Krasota restaurant. Curated by Michelin-starred chef Vladimir Mukhin, the menu offers eight courses inspired by specific artworks, providing an unparalleled and unforgettable sensory experience. The event begins with an elegant welcome in a luxurious pink hall, followed by an intimate storytelling adventure in a private room for 20 guests, delving into the history and significance of each masterpiece. The entire experience includes a 30-minute welcome and a 2-hour main show, inviting guests to embrace their imagination in the enchanting world of Krasota.

Chef's Table experience

Luciano, an Italian restaurant at Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, presents a Chef-Table experience, offering an immersive journey into the flavours of Tuscany. Helmed by Chef Manuel Jose Caicedo, the six-course menu showcases culinary excellence with each dish as a canvas reflecting the essence of Tuscany. The thoughtfully curated selection includes homemade pasta, heirloom tomatoes, and burrata. The intimate dining experience, serving up to four guests, features live pastry preparation and is available daily from 7pm to 10pm, priced at Dh380 per person. Luciano's Chef-Table promises a memorable evening of Italian flavours, ambiance, and artistry in a beautiful setting. For reservations, call 050 780 6342.

Haven for dessert and coffee lovers

ARTE, a dessert destination, has opened its second branch at Dubai Mall, offering a unique experience for dessert and coffee enthusiasts. The new venue, located on the Lower Ground level, provides customers an option to customise their dream cake in a private session with Chef Kuzma. The menu includes a variety of desserts like Paris-Brest, Raspberry and Passion Fruit Tart, Choux, and Éclair, complemented by coffee options. The Dubai Mall branch is open daily from 10am to 12am. For inquiries, call 052 575 2211.