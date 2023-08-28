'Barbie' to outshine 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two' and become Warner Bros' highest-grossing film

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 3:49 PM

Barbie, the latest cinematic venture directed by Greta Gerwig, is on the verge of outperforming the renowned Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011) in global box office collections. This momentous achievement is anticipated to be realized today. According to Collider, Barbie has already secured its position as Warner Bros' highest-grossing worldwide release in the domestic box office history, having surpassed the iconic earnings of The Dark Knight ($533 million).

Media portal Variety reports that Barbie amassed an impressive $18.2 million from an extensive network of 12,852 screens across 75 international territories over the recent weekend. This triumph propelled its cumulative global earnings to an astonishing $1.34 billion. Remarkably, the weekend's takings for Barbie stand merely $1 million short of matching Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2's cumulative lifetime revenue of $1.341 billion.

In its sixth week of release, Barbie continued its triumphant streak with an estimated $17.1 million in revenue, according to the news agency AP.

Notably, Barbie has already surpassed The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($574 million) to clinch the title of the year's highest-grossing domestic hit. With a worldwide total of $1.34 billion, Barbie is also poised to soon surpass Mario's leading worldwide earnings of $1.35 billion.

Warner Bros. further estimated a remarkable $7.8 million in Sunday's box office collections for Barbie, implying that nearly 2 million individuals experienced the film on that particular day.

