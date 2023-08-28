'Barbie' to outshine 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two' and become Warner Bros' highest-grossing film

Here's a list of fun things to do with the whole family in the festive season
Barbie, the latest cinematic venture directed by Greta Gerwig, is on the verge of outperforming the renowned Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011) in global box office collections. This momentous achievement is anticipated to be realized today. According to Collider, Barbie has already secured its position as Warner Bros' highest-grossing worldwide release in the domestic box office history, having surpassed the iconic earnings of The Dark Knight ($533 million).
Media portal Variety reports that Barbie amassed an impressive $18.2 million from an extensive network of 12,852 screens across 75 international territories over the recent weekend. This triumph propelled its cumulative global earnings to an astonishing $1.34 billion. Remarkably, the weekend's takings for Barbie stand merely $1 million short of matching Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2's cumulative lifetime revenue of $1.341 billion.
In its sixth week of release, Barbie continued its triumphant streak with an estimated $17.1 million in revenue, according to the news agency AP.
Notably, Barbie has already surpassed The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($574 million) to clinch the title of the year's highest-grossing domestic hit. With a worldwide total of $1.34 billion, Barbie is also poised to soon surpass Mario's leading worldwide earnings of $1.35 billion.
Warner Bros. further estimated a remarkable $7.8 million in Sunday's box office collections for Barbie, implying that nearly 2 million individuals experienced the film on that particular day.
